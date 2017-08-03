Hip-hop pioneer Kidd Creole, also known as Nathaniel Glover, has been arrested on murder charges after a homeless man was fatally stabbed in New York.

One of the founding members of the 1980s hip hop group Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five has been arrested in New York in connection with the fatal stabbing of a homeless man.

The 57-year-old Nathaniel Glover, also known as The Kidd Creole, was arrested on Wednesday night on murder charges.

The stabbing happened in midtown Manhattan shortly before midnight on Monday. Police say the 55-year-old victim was found with multiple stab wounds to his torso.

It's not clear what sparked the attack. Police describe the victim as a level 2 sex offender.

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five is best known for their 1982 rap song, "The Message." The group was formed in the late 1970s in the Bronx.

Video shows a handcuffed Glover, his grey hair pulled back into a tightly-wound pony tail, being escorted out of a police precinct on Wednesday night.

The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, the first rap act to be inducted into the hall.