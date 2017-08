Blaming Congress, President Donald Trump has tweeted the US's "relationship with Russia is at an all-time and very dangerous low".

Trump's comment, in a post on Twitter early on Thursday, comes one day after he signed new sanctions against Russia into law, a move Moscow said amounted to a full-scale trade war and an end to hopes for better ties with the Trump administration.