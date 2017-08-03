Infant formula supplier Wattle Health is set to raise $12.4 million through a share placement to fund a recent acquisition and joint venture.

Infant formula supplier Wattle Health has received commitments from institutional and sophisticated investors to take up new shares in a $12.4 million capital raising.

Wattle Health, which listed on the Australian share market in March, says the share placement was significantly oversubscribed, with the total bids received in excess of $20 million.

The proceeds will be used to fund Wattle Health's previously announced acquisition of an interest in Australian infant formula maker Blend & Pack and a joint-venture with Organic Dairy Farmers of Australia.