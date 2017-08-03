Weekend Sport Preview

SBS World News Radio: The World Athletics Championships will be keenly watched by sports fans across the globe this weekend as track star Usain Bolt takes part in his final major championships.

The World Athletics Championships will be Usain Bolt's swansong at a major championships. The 30 year old isn't going for the 100 metres, 200 metres double this time though. The Jamaican is targeting the 100 and the 4 x 100 metres relay.

The multiple Olympic and World Champion scoffed at suggestions he wasn't running the 200metres because he feared losing to younger rivals. Bolt though, has named the man he thinks is best placed to dominate world sprinting once he finally hangs up the spikes.

Bolt says South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk will be the next big thing. The 25 year old is aiming for the 200 metres / 400 metres double in London, something not seen at a World Championships since 1995. Niekerk says getting the seal of approval from Bolt is both flattering, but also daunting.

"It's always massive to get the recognition from a great athlete like Usain Bolt but it also takes a lot of responsibility now for me to go out there and work for that recognition that I've got and obviously I appreciate every positive seed that gets sown in my life."

Bolt will look to end his World Championship career on a high in the 100metres final on Sunday morning.

Australia's best hope of a medal is Sally Pearson, back close to her best, in the 100metres hurdles. Assuming she continues her strong recent good form, her final will take place on the penultimate day of competition, in the early hours of the 13th of August.

The big tournament on the men's Golf tour this weekend is the Bridgestone International in Ohio. There was a high profile split during the week between Rory McIlroy and his long time Irish caddy JP Fitzgerald. The pair were together for all four of McIlroy's major triumphs as the Northern Irishman rose from 200 in the world to his current ranking of world number four. McIlroy admitted ending the pair's nine year association was one of the toughest things he's had to do.

"We started in July of 2008 and went all the way up until July of this year. A lot of great times on and off the golf course and I still consider JP one of my best friends. One of my closest friends but sometimes to preserve a personal relationship you might have to sacrafice a professional one."

McIlroy's longtime friend Harry Diamond will carry the bag for him over the weekend.

In women's golf, the British Open takes place on the Kingbarns Golf Links in Scotland. Veteran and leading light of the women's game Laura Davies is teeing up for her 37th consecutive home Open and is aiming to win her 5th major title.

To AFL and there's no doubt about the biggest match this weekend with Port Adelaide taking on the ladder leading Adelaide Crows. It's a match neither side can bear to lose, but it's been Crows supporters that have gone home smiling in recent times. The Crows haven't lost to their rivals in over two years.

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says he's not paying any attention to recent history.

"I don't really care. I would have much rather won them, but I really care about this week and that's the facts. Every stat is there to be broken at some point or runs is going to be broke. We haven't beaten Sydney for 7 or 8 years. We haven't won a close game for two years until last week. All those stats, they are there, you can't deny them. Eventually they will get broken."

Arguably the biggest match in the NRL this weekend is tonight's Melbourne Storm trip north to play the North Queensland Cowboys. The ladder leading Storm are looking unstoppable, and Cowboys five-eighth Michael Morgan says the fact their opponents are playing their second match in five days won't be a factor.

"They have alot of smart players within their side so look it'll be a challenge. And them coming off a short turnaround I don't think it'll matter too much they'll still be very well prepared and ready to go."

The big game on Sunday sees the second place Sydney Roosters take on the Manly Sea Eagles at Brookvale.