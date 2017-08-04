a2 Milk says its application to sell infant formula products in China accepted for review. (AAP)

a2 Milk says 30 brands from 22 infant formula factories have been approved by the China Food and Drug Administration.

The a2 Milk Company has had its application to sell its infant formula products in China accepted for review and is confident the registration will go ahead as planned.

The dual-listed company on Friday said 30 brands from 22 infant formula factories had been approved by the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA), which requires manufacturers to register brands and recipes in order to import products in 2018.

The infant formula maker said its application was submitted by formula manufacturer Synlait Milk in May 2017.

"Both companies are confident that Synlait's registration application with CFDA will progress as expected," the companies said in a statement on Friday.

It added that the registration would ensure that direct exports to China of its a2 Platinum(r) infant formula, which makes up approximately eight per cent of the company's total infant formula sales, can continue in 2018.