Patrick Dangerfield poses with his Brownlow Medal the morning after the night before last September. (AAP)

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has backed Patrick Dangerfield's suspension which left him ineligible for the Brownlow Medal.

The Geelong superstar will miss Friday night's clash with Sydney after being handed a one-game suspension for rough conduct on Carlton's Matthew Kreuzer.

Dangerfield had been a strong chance to become the first player since St Kilda champion Robert Harvey to win back-to-back Brownlows.

The Cats elected not to risk challenging the ban but coach Chris Scott said there should be more discussion about what is a legal tackle, and whether the Brownlow criteria needed to change.

AFL legend Leigh Matthews, meanwhile, suggested careless acts should not leave a player ineligible to win the coveted medal.

"That sounds a bit like 'Mabo and the vibe' ... in the end you've got to have some rules that get applied," McLachlan told 3AW radio on Friday.

"I don't think anyone wants Patrick Dangerfield to miss eligibility for the Brownlow.

"All I can do is sit there and say 'is the rule correct?'

"I think the rule is right.

"In this case, was the application of it right?

"We've been through it and I think it is, and if it wasn't, I think it would have been challenged at the tribunal."

McLachlan noted that former AFL football boss Mark Evans had introduced new guidelines to allow more players to accept fines, rather than suspensions, for low-level offences.

He said he was satisfied with the outcome of those changes and did not believe further changes to the Brownlow eligibility were needed.

McLachlan said it would be up to Dangerfield to decide whether he wanted to present this year's medal given the possibility he might poll the most votes but be ineligible to win.