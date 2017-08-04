An Air France flight carrying 323 people missed an area close to North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile path by about 10 minutes.

Air France-KLM has expanded its no-fly zone over North Korea after one of its jets flew past the location where an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) splashed down 10 minutes later.

Air France's flight 293, a Boeing 777 carrying 323 people from Tokyo to Paris, missed North Korea's latest ICBM as it fell to earth on July 28 by about 100km, a spokesman said, citing flight data provided by Japan.

Air France-KLM flies direct to Tokyo and Osaka and the expansion of the no-fly zone could make the flights 10 minutes to 30 minutes longer, depending on the direction, the spokesman said.

North Korea said on Saturday its latest ICBM test proved its ability to strike America's mainland, drawing a sharp warning from U.S. President Donald Trump and a rebuke from China.