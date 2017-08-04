Dominic Thiem and Grigor Dimitrov have been knocked out of the ATP event in Washington in the round of 16.

Kevin Anderson has survived a tense third-set tiebreaker to upset top-seeded Dominic Thiem and advance to the quarter-finals of the ATP event in Washington.

The 6-foot-8 South African veteran fought off a match point before prevailing 6-3 6-7 (6-8) 7-6 (9-7) on Thursday in a match that lasted two hours and 46 minutes.

The tournament is a hard-court tuneup for the US Open, which starts July 28.

Third-seeded Milos Raonic, the 2014 champion, won a lengthy first-set tiebreak on the way to beating Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis 7-6 (9-7) 6-3.

However, Grigor Dimitrov was another big-name casualty after the fourth-seeded Bulgarian was beaten 6-4 6-2 by Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Eighth-seeded Jack Sock beat fellow American Jared Donaldson 7-6 (8-6) 6-2 while Yuki Bhambri of India defeated Guido Pella of Argentina 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-1.