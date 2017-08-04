Australia's Jack Miller wants to finish in the top 10 in this year's MotoGP championship. (AAP)

Australia's MotoGP hope Jack Miller says he wants to finish in the top 10 in the championship with a strong back half of the season.

Australian MotoGP whiz Jack Miller says a fast bike will be his one and only consideration when it comes to deciding his 2018 ride.

But first, he wants to secure a top-10 finish in this year's series.

The world MotoGP championship resumes this weekend at Brno in the Czech Republic after a month-long break.

The future of Miller, regarded as one of the sport's future superstars, is still up in the air.

His deal with the Honda-aligned Marc VDS team expires at season's end, but Miller says he has options on his 2018 destination.

"I've got contracts - I just haven't signed anything," he said.

"I'm trying to find the best package for next year and to push on.

"The best bike should always be the priority. Money doesn't add anything to me; I'm not too stressed about that.

"I want a bike that can let me show my full potential."

The Queenslander sits 12th in the championship after a steady but unspectacular start to the season.

Miller says the nine remaining races - including the Australian Grand Prix on October 20-22 on Phillip Island - will suit him down to a tee.

Unlike last season, when Miller was weighed down by injuries, including an ongoing hand complaint, he says he's coming home fully fit.

"I enjoy the back half. There are better tracks for me," he said.

"Being totally fit is very nice. It brings the morale up to not be battling with anything."

"I didn't get to ride a couple last year so can't wait to get back on the tracks. Brno and Misano, I didn't get to ride at last year and there's a few more on the calendar that I want to get to.

" I'm always thinking about the home Grand Prix but there's a few more to go before we get there."