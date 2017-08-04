BHP is involved in 49 projects in SA worth more than $600 million. (AAP)

A senior BHP official has told a business lunch in Adelaide that the mining giant is involved in 49 projects in South Australia worth more than $600 million.

Mining giant BHP has embarked on the most significant investment program ever at its Olympic Dam operations in South Australia, a senior official says.

Olympic Dam Asset President Jacqui McGill told a business lunch in Adelaide that 49 projects worth more than $600 million were currently underway.

"This represents the most significant investment we've ever made in our South Australian operations," Ms McGill said on Friday.

"These investments, in our underground infrastructure and above ground processing operations, will help us build the foundations for long-term, safe, stable and sustainable growth at Olympic Dam.

"The investment will ensure the operation is more modern, reliable and can support processing of additional tonnes in coming financial years."

Ms McGill said BHP was currently recruiting for its South Australian operations with the goal of establishing a more diverse workforce that was representative of the local community.

That has also included a 20 per cent increase in the number of women over the past 12 months.

BHP's investment at Olympic Dam, one of the world's largest copper and uranium deposits, includes about $350 million on an infrastructure program spread across the next two years.

Other funds are going to underground development at the northern mine area and expansion of the high-grade southern area.