Carlton are hoping exciting tall forward Harry McKay's AFL season isn't over after he was sidelined by a toe injury.

The 19-year-old will miss Saturday's clash with Essendon at the MCG after making his highly-anticipated debut a fortnight ago.

"We'll just have to see how that toe comes up ... hopefully it's a week or two but that's the unknown," coach Brendon Bolton said on Friday.