Commonwealth Bank says it would never take any action that enables crime, after being accused of more than 53,000 breaches of laws put in place to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

The bank could face a maximum penalty of $18 million for each of the 53,700 contraventions, if found guilty after the federal government's financial intelligence unit, AUSTRAC, on Thursday launched civil proceedings in the Federal Court accusing it of systemic failure to comply with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws.

The nation's largest lender on Friday said it was committed to working with law enforcement agencies, adding it reports four million transactions to AUSTRAC each year.