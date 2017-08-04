Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk needs to dump the "reckless" 'Buy Queensland' procurement policy, Federal Trade Minister Steve Ciobo says.

Federal Trade Minister Steven Ciobo is seeking advice about the legality of the Palaszczuk government's controversial 'Buy Queensland' procurement policy.

New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay has expressed his disappointment about the policy, which would give local businesses weightings of up to 30 per cent in the consideration of government contracts.

Mr Ciobo says it will discriminate against overseas trade partners, and urged Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to "dump this reckless policy".