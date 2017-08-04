Eating disorders and suicide prevention have been prioritised in a COAG Health Council approved national mental health plan.

State and federal government health officials approved the Fifth National Mental Health Plan at a COAG Health Council meeting in Brisbane on Friday.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said it stood out from previous plans with its focus on eating disorders and suicide prevention, keys areas that had been raised by lobbyists.

"The prevalence and the danger of (eating disorders) is still dramatically understated in Australia," he told AAP.

"The reality is that this is a silent killer, particularly women can be caught up for years, so there is a mutual determination to make progress."

The plan will also focus on improving Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander mental health and suicide prevention, reducing stigma and discrimination, and better coordinating treatment and support programs.