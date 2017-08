Corey Oates has been given the green light to return for Brisbane against the Gold Coast on Saturday as the Broncos chase a top-four finish.

Corey Oates will make his NRL comeback for Brisbane against the Gold Coast in Robina on Saturday, the winger flying through his final fitness test.

Hospitalised by a staph infection, Oates has not played since June 24.

But coach Wayne Bennett saw enough on Friday to suggest he was ready, acknowledging the return of his Queensland Origin weapon was timely ahead of the finals.