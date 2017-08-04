Boss David Haggerty is unhappy the ITF has voted not to cut Davis Cup singles to best-of-three sets. (AAP)

The International Tennis Federation's annual general meeting has rejected a plan to shorten Davis Cup singles matches from best-of-five sets to three.

Davis Cup singles matches will continue to be decided over the best-of-five sets, with a proposal to shorten the contests failing to achieve the required mandate.

The International Tennis Federation's (ITF) board of directors had unanimously backed reforms for the Davis Cup and women's Fed Cup, which included a recommendation to play the men's event as the best-of-three sets.

However, the change was not approved on Friday at the governing body's annual general meeting in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City. The motion received 63.54 per cent support from member nations, falling just short of the two-thirds' majority needed to be passed.

"We respect the decision of the AGM but are disappointed that our member nations have not approved the full package of Davis Cup and Fed Cup reforms endorsed by the ITF Board," ITF president David Haggerty said in a statement.

"Change is needed to ensure the long-term future of these iconic and historic competitions, and we remain committed to working with our national associations and other stakeholders on finding ways to enhance Davis Cup and Fed Cup."

The AGM, however, approved a motion guaranteeing the finalists in both cup events the choice of hosting their first-round ties the following year.

Match court availability and practice court requirements will also be lower to reduce hosting costs for national associations, the AGM approved.

The members also passed a motion to reduce Davis Cup pre-tie commitments for players to a single function combining the draw, post-draw media conferences and interviews, and an official lunch.