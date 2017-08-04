Australia's Jason Day concentrates during the opening round of the Bridgestone Invitational in Ohio. (AAP)

Adam Scott and Jason Day are headlining the Australian charge on day one of the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational in Ohio.

Jason Day has fought back from a sluggish start to climb steadily up the leaderboard midway through the first round of the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational in Ohio.

On Thursday, Australian world No.7 Day bogeyed his opening hole and struggled for pars at the next two before bouncing back with two birdies to post a one-under-par score through his first nine holes at Firestone Country Club.

Playing in the superstar group alongside world No.2 Jordan Spieth and No.4 Rory McIlroy, Day currently sits three shots back of Hideki Matsuyama (through eight holes) and Russell Knox (11 holes), who are setting the pace at four-under.

Two-time Masters winners Bubba Watson (through 10 holes) is a shot back at three-under alongside fellow American Charley Hoffman.

World No.17 Adam Scott opened up with two birdies in as many holes to sit at two-under the card early in his round.

Scott shares fifth place alongside world No.1 Dustin Johnson and reigning British Open champion Spieth.

Next best of the Australians Marc Leishman, even-par through five holes and a shot ahead of countryman Sam Brazel (through 10 holes).

A shot further back of Brazel at two-over is Scott Hend, sharing 61st place with fellow Australian Rod Pampling.

The WGC-Bridgestone is a no-cut event contested this week by 76 of the world's best players and winners from the US PGA Tour in Akron, Ohio.