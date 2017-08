Chinese-backed firm ASF is considering taking legal action against the Palaszczuk government after it terminated a $3 billion Gold Coast development.

The Chinese-backed firm behind a $3 billion Gold Coast casino plan that was suddenly scrapped by the Palaszczuk government is considering taking legal action.

ASF Consortium director Louis Chien on Friday said the company had been "misled" by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who on Tuesday put a halt to plans, three years after her government selected ASF to develop The Spit.

"Nothing is off the table, including legal action," Mr Chien told ABC Radio.