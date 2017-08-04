Fremantle ruckman Sean Darcy admits he wasn't the biggest fan of the decision to rest him, but he knows it's probably the right call.

Fremantle ruckman Sean Darcy wants to reduce his skin folds and work on his forward craft to ensure he can play in the same side as Aaron Sandilands next season.

Darcy has taken the AFL by storm since making his debut in round 14, with the 19-year-old averaging 33 hit-outs and 12 possessions per game.

The 201cm ruckman will be rested for Saturday night's clash with Gold Coast at Domain Stadium, before returning for the final three rounds of the season.

Sandilands suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in round 15.

But his return next season has raised questions about whether the Dockers can field both 211cm Sandilands and Darcy in the same side.

Darcy thinks the answer is yes - as long as he can contribute as a forward.

"Yeah, if I get another pre-season under my belt and learn my craft up forward, I can see that happening," Darcy said.

Darcy lost 4kg over the summer, but the 111kg powerhouse knows he has plenty more work to do to improve his body shape.

The first-year ruckman has tired late in some games this season, and he hopes to have a bigger fitness base next year.

"My conditioning coach has said we just want to get the skin folds down," Darcy said.

"That's the main thing. I can keep the weight on if I can run alright. It's all about getting the skin folds down."

Darcy admits he wasn't the biggest fan of the decision to rest him this week.

"I tried to challenge it," Darcy said.

"I tried to say, 'Oh, are you sure?' But they didn't really listen to me.

"They took their way. That was a bit annoying. But anyway.

"My body's a bit sore. The intensity is a bit quicker. I did drop off a bit (in that last game)."