England captain Joe Root has won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in the deciding fourth and final Test at Old Trafford.

England lead 2-1 after a convincing win in the third Test at The Oval and are hoping for a first series win at home to the South Africans since 1998.

Play was due to start on time on Thursday in blustery conditions, rain in Manchester this week having left the outfield damp.

England have kept the same side who won at the Oval but South Africa are without pacemen Vernon Philander and Chris Morris, both suffering injuries.

Theunis de Bruyn and Duanne Olivier are the replacements.

"It looks a good wicket and we've had some success batting first so, hopefully, we'll make a good score," Root said.

ENGLAND: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Tom Westley, Joe Root (capt), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Toby Roland-Jones, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

SOUTH AFRICA:

Dean Elgar, Heino Kuhn, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Morne Morkel.