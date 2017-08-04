Peter Wright of the Suns is hoping Fremantle will remember his name after their AFL showdown. (AAP)

Gold Coast coach Rodney Eade will aim to ease the pressure on himself with an AFL win over Fremantle in Perth.

Peter who?

Gold Coast forward Peter Wright will attempt to etch his name into the brain of Fremantle coach Ross Lyon in Saturday night's AFL clash at Domain Stadium.

Fremantle's biggest challenge in defence will be halting star Suns forward Tom Lynch but 20-year-old Wright, who doubles as a part-time ruckman, also poses a threat.

Wright sits second on Gold Coast's goalkicking tally this season with 24.17 from 18 matches.

He would have kicked even more goals had he not dropped a series of gettable marks throughout the season.

Lyon is well aware of Wright's talent, but remembering the name proved a bit tricky this week when the coach was assessing Gold Coast's forward set-up.

"Lynch is a superstar of the competition," Lyon said.

"They've got some other height with Peter ... I forget his last name, it escapes me at the minute."

Lyon was then told the name was Peter Wright.

"Peter Wright. There you go. He'll probably be thinking he'll make me remember it post-game," Lyon said with a smile.

Both sides enter the match desperate for a win.

The Dockers have lost eight of their past nine to crash out of finals contention while Gold Coast coach Rodney Eade is fighting for his future with his side 15th on the ladder.

Fremantle recalled Jon Griffin and Danyle Pearce to replace Connor Blakely (shoulder) and Sean Darcy (rested).

Gold Coast made six changes, headlined by the return of Gary Ablett and Steven May from injury.

Trent McKenzie, Josh Schoenfeld, Daniel Currie, and Mitch Hallahan are the other inclusions.

Jarrod Witts (shoulder), Brayden Fiorini (hamstring), Jesse Lonergan (axed), Michael Rischitelli (rested), Callum Ah Chee (shoulder), and Ben Ainsworth (knee) are out.

Lyon is unlikely to apply a hard tag to Ablett, but said it would be a good experience for his young group to see such a class player in action.

"I have heard the comment that the more you tag (Ablett) the more he gets," Lyon said.

"So you have to try and spread off him and attack him a little bit because he's great. I love him. I don't think we'll tag him, but we'll deal with it when it comes.

"He's a great player and it would be a great experience for our lads to mark him at some point in time."