Casino operator Crown Resorts' VIP gambling business has dropped by nearly 49 per cent, pulling down full-year profit.

Casinos operator Crown Resorts' full-year profit has nearly doubled to $1.9 billion, boosted by a $1.6 billion gain that mainly came from the sale of its share in the former Macau joint-venture Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

After stripping out significant items and other variables, net profit was actually down 15.5 per cent to $343.1 million, hurt by a sharp decline in revenue from high-rolling VIP gamblers following a crackdown by authorities in China.

Crown's turnover from high-rolling VIP gamblers fell by 48.9 per cent to $33.3 billion in the wake of problems in China, and main-floor gaming revenue was down 1.4 per cent to $1.7 billion, with Crown's casinos in Melbourne and Perth reporting softer performance.

Executive chairman John Alexander said: "Crown's Australian operations' full-year result reflected difficult trading conditions."

China's gambling crackdown hit the company with 19 current and former Crown Resorts staff detained on charges of illegal promotion of gambling on the Chinese mainland

Crown has since scaled back some of its international projects as it refocuses on its Australian business, with the company selling off its stake in the Macau casino business and pulling out of a Las Vegas casino project.

The casino operator, which completed a $500 million on-market share buy-back in June, on Friday said it plans to undertake a further share buy-back of up to 29.3 million shares.

The company controlled by billionaire James Packer, also declared a partially franked final dividend of 30 cents a share, down 9.5 cents from a year ago.

VIP GAMBLING WEIGHS ON CROWN FY RESULTS

* Statutory first-half net profit up 96.7pct to $1.87b

* Normalised net profit down 15.5pct to $343.1m

* Normalised revenue for Australian resorts down 12.7pct to $2.82b

* Addlitional buyback of up to 29.3 million shares