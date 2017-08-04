Premier Mark McGowan has accused the federal government of being "overly political" for claiming WA is not doing enough to prevent shark attacks.

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan has again shot down the idea of using drum lines for sharks after the federal government claimed the state is not doing enough to prevent attacks.

WA has had 15 fatal shark attacks since 2000, with 17-year-old surfer Laeticia Brouwer the latest victim at Kelp Beds in Esperance in April.

Federal Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg has repeatedly criticised WA's handling of white sharks and was quoted in The West Australian on Friday as saying the state's response had been "pathetic".

"Just as they put police on the streets, they should put drum lines in the water to protect its own citizens and restore the WA way of life," he said.

But Mr McGowan said the federal minister was being "overly political" and had not even met with the local fisheries minister while in WA this week with the rest of cabinet.

"He's come into Western Australia, made some over-the-top comments and flown out again and I don't think it's very helpful," Mr McGowan told reporters.

"We saw the drum line approach three or four years ago. It didn't work.

"We know that the nets along the beaches in Western Australia don't work because we don't have the headlands that they have in the eastern states and besides that, it kills whales and dolphins and turtles.

"We have a program to deal with the shark threat but we all know that every time you go in the water there is a tiny threat."

Humane Society International marine scientist Jessica Morris said white sharks were a threatened species protected under federal law.

"The minister should be out supporting state governments such as Western Australia when they are moving in the right direction for both our marine species and ocean users, not undermining their effective and ecologically-focused policies," she said.

"It is time for the federal minister to look meaningfully at non-lethal shark detection technologies as the way of the future for government shark control programs."