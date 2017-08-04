Golden State NBA champion Steph Curry has carded a 74 in the opening round of the secondary-tier Web.com tournament in California.

Curry is tied for 146th place at TPC Stonebrae.

The Golden State guard, a two-time NBA champion and most valuable player, hit five bogeys as well as double bogey on the par-four fifth hole on Thursday.

But he showed plenty of promise with birdies on two of the par fives and a two on the par-3 sixth hole.

The clubhouse lead is held by American Brandon Harkins after his six-under round of 64.