The North Korea nuclear threat has been a focus of talks in Canberra between the US and Australian officials on weapons of mass destruction.

The talks had a special focus on both countries' efforts to promote the effective third country implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions on North Korea.

A US Department of State spokesperson said the sixth counter-proliferation dialogue had also considered trade controls and an upcoming military exercise in September to be held in Cairns.