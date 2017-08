Oroton has announced it will close all its Gap stores in Australia by the end of next January.

Struggling luxury handbag retailer Oroton will close its Gap stores after deciding to cut ties with the US apparel giant.

Oroton says it is too early to quantify the financial impact of the Gap store closures which it expects will be completed by January 31, 2018.

"However, this decision will end the group's future investment in the franchise, limiting related future losses," a company statement on Friday said.