There is a packed agenda when federal parliament returns from the winter break, including same-sex marriage, citizenship and High Court action.

THE WEEK AHEAD FOR FEDERAL PARLIAMENT:

* First sitting since the winter break.

* First order of business in the Senate will be referrals of senators to the High Court over their dual citizenship and eligibility to sit.

* The House of Representatives will debate laws to strengthen requirements for citizenship and deliver the remainder of the government's corporate tax cut plan.

* Liberal partyroom meeting on same-sex marriage on Monday, followed by discussion in coalition joint partyroom on Tuesday. Labor is open to bringing on debate and a vote on a bill immediately, even if the bill is proposed by a Liberal.

* Senate inquiry report on university funding reforms due on Wednesday, which will inform debate and crossbench talks on passing the bill.

* The government is expected to make progress in talks with crossbenchers about media reforms listed for debate on Wednesday.

* Labor is seeking a cross-party Senate inquiry into Murray Darling water rorts and the disallowance of building code changes.

* Question time will be dominated on the government side by national security, power prices and the economy. Labor will pursue inequality, tax fairness and division in government ranks.