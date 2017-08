Greater Western Sydney full-forward Jonathon Patton has been ruled out of his side's AFL match with Melbourne due to hamstring soreness.

Jonathon Patton has withdrawn from Greater Western Sydney's crunch AFL clash with Melbourne, continuing the Giants horror run with injury.

The power forward has been ruled out with hamstring soreness and will be replaced by Harry Himmelberg, who will make his debut at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Saturday.

It's another test of the Giants' forward depth, with Jeremy Cameron also out with a hamstring problem and Toby Greene suspended.