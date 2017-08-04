West Coast and Fremantle are battling it out to become the club granted hosting rights for the first AFL clash at the new Perth Stadium.

West Coast are adamant they deserve to host the first AFL game at the new Perth Stadium - but Fremantle are pushing hard to ensure it will end up being a stand alone Dockers affair.

Fremantle want to open the new 60,000-seat stadium with a Saturday twilight game against a heavyweight Victorian club.

The Dockers had already pitched the idea to the AFL, but the Eagles hit back on Friday with claims of their own.

Both Fremantle and West Coast aren't keen to open the venue with a western derby, meaning only one club will come up trumps in their battle for opening rights.

West Coast and Fremantle usually alternate when it comes to determining which club gets to play round one of the season at home.

Under that agreement, it will be West Coast's turn next year, given Fremantle started this season with a round-one match against Geelong in Perth.

"It's our turn, so we'll be opening the stadium," West Coast chief executive Trevor Nisbett boldly declared on Friday.

Although opening the venue with a derby would be a momentous occasion, Nisbett said it was better to open with a game against an interstate side.

That way, the opening game would still likely be a sellout given the novelty factor, and then the first derby held at the venue would also be a packed house.

"I don't think it makes sense to have a derby when you can have a big game to open the season," Nisbett said.

"And if the Dockers play the next week, it will be a big game for them to open the season and then the derby will be another big game during the season.

"The whole idea is to maximise the capacity of the ground and make sure we fill it."

West Coast presented their AFLW bid last Friday to the league, with Nisbett hopeful the club will be granted a full licence to join the competition in 2019.

Nisbett says he expects to hear back from the AFL within a month.

And he also confirmed construction on the club's $68 million new home at Lathlain Park would begin next month once a builder was confirmed.

Construction is expected to be completed by December next year.