Oscar Pistorius talks to family before his sentencing last year for the murder of his girlfriend. (AAP)

South African athlete Oscar Pistorius has been rushed to hospital from prison, where he is serving a six-year sentence for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, local media report.

The 30-year-old was taken on Thursday to a hospital in the administrative capital Pretoria, where he is serving his sentence, after starting to suffer from chest pains, according to the website Pretoria East Record.

The website News24 quoted a correctional services spokesman as confirming that the athlete was hospitalised, without giving more details.

DPA was unable to reach officials at the Department of Correctional Services for confirmation.

The double-amputee Olympic sprinter fired at Steenkamp through a closed toilet door in his Pretoria home on February 14, 2013.

Judge Thokozile Masipa initially accepted Pistorius' argument that he mistook Steenkamp for an intruder, and sentenced him to five years for manslaughter.

But the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned her verdict and found Pistorius guilty of murder, following which Masipa increased his prison sentence to six years in July 2016.

Dubbed the "Blade Runner", Pistorius soared to international fame after becoming the first amputee to compete against able-bodied athletes in the 2012 Olympic Games.