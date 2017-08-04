Robbie Farah has been named in Lebanon's train-on squad for this year's Rugby League World Cup.

The 33-year-old made one Test appearance for Lebanon in 2002 and can add to that tally against France, England and former side Australia, for whom he played for eight times between 2009-2014, at the tournament in October and November.

The South Sydney hooker is also joined in the group by fellow NRL players Mitchell Moses, Tim Mannah and Michael Lichaa.

Josh Mansour, who played for Australia in last year's Four Nations Series, and Reece Robinson, who has returned to rugby league after switching codes, are among five players waiting for their availability to be confirmed.

The Cedars beat South Africa in October 2015 to qualify for the World Cup, to be held in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Lebanon train-on squad: Mark Daoud, Jamie Clark, Ahmad Ellaz, Abraham el Zakhem, Elie el Zakhem, Adnan el Zbaidieh, Mario Boustani, Chris Saab, Nick Kassis, Kayne Kalache, Michael Lichaa, Raymond Moujalli, Imad Chidiac, Ben Chahoud, Wael Harb, Raymond Sabat, Bilal Maarbani, Abbas Miski, Anthony Layoun, Tim Mannah, Mitchell Moses, Adam Doueihi, Robbie Farah, Ali Abou Arabi, Danny Barakat, Mitchell Mammary, Tarek el Masri, Elias Sukkar, Alex Twal, Bernard Kairouz, Jaleel Seve Derbas, Christian Yassmin, James Elias, Toufic el Hage.