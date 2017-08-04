Jarrad Waite has averaged almost two goals a game as a Kangaroos player. (AAP)

Kangaroos coach Brad Scott is hoping Jarrad Waite's AFL is not yet over as he plans to curtail the influence of Collingwood's Daniel Wells on Saturday.

North Melbourne coach Brad Scott believes he hasn't seen the last of Jarrad Waite in an AFL guernsey.

That's this season.

But whether or not Kangaroos fans see the 34-year-old running around next season is anyone's guess.

The big man is out of contract at the end of the year after three career-revitalising seasons with the Roos.

Scott said he didn't believe a calf injury would end his 2017 campaign and he had nothing left to prove when time comes to consider a new playing deal.

"We're hoping (the injury will sideline him for) two weeks ... worst case it'll be three. That means we'll get him back and that's great," he said.

"There's no audition in the last few weeks ... we know how good he is.

"We've just got to look at the entire list management profile.

"That'll determine what happens and we're nowhere near making a decision on those things yet."

The injuries to Waite and Majak Daw (foot) have opened the door for up-and-down ruck Todd Goldstein to come into the side against Collingwood on Saturday night.

Scott said he needed more mobility from his former All Australian.

"He shows some terrific athleticism both at ground level and in the air. Getting (to the contest) more often would be great," he said.

Less exciting is the prospect of seeing one of the club's favourite sons wearing the wrong coloured stripes at Etihad Stadium.

Daniel Wells will play his first game against his former side and, worse for Scott, he's coming off a best-on-gound 34-disposal, three-goal performance.

"We know what he does well and that's a little bit daunting at times too because we know how good he can be," he said.

"We've got plans in place ... but it's not just one player. They've got a lot of players in form even without (captain Scott) Pendlebury there. "

Scott urged his players to find another gear despite, for the first time since 2009, finishing the season without the prospect of finals.

"Good clubs, when they can't have the ultimate success, they continue to build a really strong platform for the future," he said.

"Our players are really invested in building that platform and really invested in making sure the way we finish off this year well, which will dictate what 2018, 2019, 2020 looks like.

"They've bought in."