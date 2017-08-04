Cronulla's Fa'amanu Brown played 59 minutes against the Warriors before being forced from the field. (AAP)

Cronulla five-eighth Fa'amanu Brown will play against Canberra on Saturday after he was cleared of the effects of a concussion suffered in last week's NRL win.

Cronulla have hit back at allegations they're putting five-eighth Fa'amanu Brown at risk by allowing him to run out against Canberra just eight days after copping a sickening head knock.

Brown was hospitalised after being knocked out by a knee to the head in last Friday's win over the Warriors but has recovered and passed the NRL's strict concussion protocols this week.

Sharks coach Shane Flanagan confirmed Brown, who is filling in for injured NSW playmaker James Maloney, would take on the Raiders at Southern Cross Group Stadium on Saturday.

He denied they were putting the 22-year-old's health at risk by allowing him to play so soon after suffering a serious concussion.

"When he got back to the hotel he was surprisingly in good spirits and he was bright and alert," Flanagan said.

"It's hard to tell with some of these things, they affect people a little bit different.

"But he's done what he needed to do this week; our medical staff have made sure everything's covered."

Brown lay on the ground for several minutes as he was treated by medical staff after copping an accidental knee to the head from Warriors forward Sam Lisone.

The incident has been compared to that of Billy Slater, who was laid out by a Sia Soliola high tackle and subsequently missed last week's win over Manly.

"From the reports I read Billy couldn't remember the Origin, had a lot of memory loss," Flanagan said.

"Nu had none of that, he knew about the game, he just didn't have much recollection of the tackle.

"Completely different situations and circumstances."

Flanagan said he wouldn't put Brown at risk and pointed out he had passed all tests.

"There's plenty of stages (of tests). There's no exercise or physical exertion for 48 hours post the head knock, there's graduations back into training," Flanagan said.

"They look at their heart rates, they've got to do some computer tests, they've got to see the doctor, they've got to have no headaches.

"The NRL have a really good process in place the club follow that."