South Korean golfer Jenny Shin has bagged a hole-in-one at the British Women's Open. (AAP)

South Korean golfer Jenny Shin has bagged a hole-in-one during a three-under-par 69 in the second round of the Women's British Open in Scotland.

South Korea's Jenny Shin has recorded a hole-in-one on her way to a three-under-par 69 in Friday's second round of the Women's British Open at Kingsbarns Golf Links.

Shin, who carded a two-under 70 in the opening round, used a hybrid on the par-3 14th hole to ace from 170 metres.

The 24-year-old suffered a double bogey on the 17th but still managed to keep her title bid intact, finishing at five under for the tournament ahead of the weekend.

American Michelle Wie on Friday set a clubhouse record with an eight-under-par 64.