Shinty game in the shadow of Ben Nevis showcases Scottish highlands

ANOACH MOR, Scotland (Reuters) - A game of shinty, a centuries-old sport similar to hockey, was played against the backdrop of Britain's highest mountain Ben Nevis on Thursday, to promote Scotland as a tourist destination.

The match, played by local teams at over 1,200 metres above sea level, is being held to draw attention to Fort William and Lochaber as a resort for families and adventure sports lovers, VisitScotland tourist board said.

A sport like shinty, called "camanachd" in Gaelic, was played as early as the sixth century, shinty's governing body says, and shinty and hurling as played in Ireland today have the same historical roots.

