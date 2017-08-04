Opposition leader Bill Shorten has written to the prime minister demanding a parliamentary body finalise an indigenous constitutional referendum question.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten has called for a joint parliamentary select committee to finalise a referendum question on Aboriginal constitutional reform.

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, the Labor leader confirmed his party's support for an indigenous advisory body, and proposed the immediate establishment of a bipartisan parliamentary process to work towards it.

Such a committee would allow other proposals outlined in the Referendum Council's Uluru Statement from the Heart, including a treaty-making mechanism and reconciliation process, to be advanced.

Mr Shorten said the body could be tasked with consulting with indigenous Australians, academics, constitutional experts and the broader community to develop a referendum question.

It would also advise the parliament on a timeline to a national poll, and the necessary steps for success and awareness raising.

Mr Turnbull will be under pressure to commit to the proposals when he and Mr Shorten arrive in north-east Arnhem Land on Friday for Garma Festival, where debate over constitutional change for indigenous Australians is set to take centre stage.

"I also propose that a small group of indigenous leaders be confirmed at Garma to act as a formal advisory group to the parliamentary committee through this process," Mr Shorten wrote.

He envisages the committee to have a short lifespan, with a reporting date at the end of the year.

This would allow the parliament to consider any proposal in the first half of next year.

"As the nation's political leaders, we have a duty to our First Nations to do all that we can to give meaning to their aspirations," Mr Shorten said.