Police have said a Sydney-based terror plot to bring down an Etihad flight was 'one of the most sophisticated plots ever attempted on Australian soil'.

Australian Federal Police deputy commissioner Michael Phelan told reporters on Friday the alleged plot to bring down a plane included an aborted attempt to place an improvised explosive device on an Etihad flight out of Sydney on July 15.

He said at no point did the IED breach airport security.

"It did not get through security," he told reporters.

A second alleged plot related to the building of an improvised chemical dispersion device to release colourless toxic gas.

"It was designed to release the highly toxic hydrogen sulfide," Mr Phelan said, adding the alleged conspirators "were a long way from having a functional device".

Two men will face a Sydney court on Friday in relation to the plot.

A 49-year-old from Lakemba and 32-year-old from Punchbowl were charged on Thursday night with two counts of acting in preparation for or planning a terrorist act.

They face a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

A third man remains behind bars, held under special anti-terror laws, while police investigations continue. He can be detained until the weekend under the current ruling.

Police will allege the 49-year-old carried the device to Sydney's international airport in the hope of putting it on the plane in "checked luggage".

"This is one of the most sophisticated plots that has ever been attempted on Australian soil," Mr Phelan said.

"If it hadn't been for the great work of our intelligence agencies and law enforcement over a very quick period of time then we could well have a catastrophic event in this country."

The parts for the IED came from Turkey, police say.