Orica-Scott's Jack Haig has taken the first win of his professional career in stage six of the Tour of Poland.

Haig's win was the second by an Australian in this year's edition after Caleb Ewan took victory on stage four.

Peter Sagan, who headed into Thursday's stage in the yellow jersey, was dropped with about 20km remaining shortly before Haig set off on what proved to be a decisive attack.

He accelerated away from Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Rafal Majka to eventually take victory by nearly one minute ahead of Dutchman Wout Poels (Team Sky).

Fellow Australian Ben O'Connor (Dimension Data) was 24th.

Belgium's Dylan Teuns is the overall leader, six seconds clear of Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and 10 ahead of Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) of the Netherlands.