A transcript has been leaked of the call between Malcolm Turnbull and Donald Trump. (AAP)

A leaked transcript of a conversation between Malcolm Turnbull and Donald Trump contradicts public statements by the prime minister about the US refugee deal.

Malcolm Turnbull has assured Donald Trump the United States is not obliged to accept a single refugee under a controversial one-off people swap deal.

A leaked transcript in the Washington Post of the pair's infamous phone conversation in January provides a rare glimpse into how the prime minister corralled the new president into endorsing a deal for the US to accept up to 1250 refugees held on Nauru and Manus Island.

"You can decide to take 1000 or 100. It is entirely up to you," Mr Turnbull told Mr Trump, later explaining he could also take none.

"The obligation is to only go through the process."

He also told Mr Trump Australia was willing to take refugees the US did not want.

Human rights groups and opposition parties are furious about the transcript, which they say exposes massive holes in the US refugee deal.

The agreement hatched by Mr Turnbull with former US president Barack Obama last year involved Australia accepting asylum seekers in Central America that had been attempting to enter the US.

"We will take anyone that you want us to take," Mr Turnbull told the president.

"We would rather take a not very attractive guy that helps you out than to take a Nobel Peace Prize winner that comes by boat."

The Turnbull government has steadfastly denied any a "quid pro quo" tied to the deal.

The president praised Mr Turnbull for being "worse than I am" on rejecting refugees, but bemoaned the deal, explaining "I am the world's greatest person that does not want to let people into the country."

He described the agreement as "a horrible deal, a disgusting deal" which would make him look like a "dope" and a weak and ineffective leader.

Mr Trump feared the refugees would turn into terrorists.

During the January 28 phone call, Mr Turnbull detailed Australia's hardline policy on turning away asylum seekers on boats and detaining them on Nauru and Manus Island.

"Even if you are a Nobel Prize winning genius, we will not let you in," he said.

"That is a good idea," replied Mr Trump. "We should do that too."

Daniel Webb, from the Human Rights Law Centre, said the refugee deal has shown no results.

"It's nine months since this deal was announced and not one single person has received safety under it," he said on Friday.

"Turnbull was clearly more concerned with appearances than reality, totally preoccupied with maintaining the facade of the deal irrespective of whether or not anyone will actually find safety under it."

More than 1600 refugees have expressed interest in the US resettlement deal, which is expected to offer about 1200 places.

The Turnbull government expects the first refugees to depart for the US in October, when the country ticks over into a new year for its annual intake.