Donald Trump was so annoyed during his call with Malcolm Turnbull in January, he declined to talk about North Korea or Syria, according to a leaked transcript.

A transcript of Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's heated January phone call with Donald Trump has been leaked, revealing the US president's disgust with having to accept a deal involving refugees held on Nauru and Manus Island.

Mr Trump told Mr Turnbull in the infamous January 28 call it was "a horrible deal, a disgusting deal", would make him look like a "dope" and "a weak and ineffective leader", and he feared the refugees would turn into terrorists who would pull off San Bernardino or World Trade Center-style terror attacks in the US, according to the transcript leaked to the Washington Post.

Mr Trump ended the call early, refusing Mr Turnbull's offer to talk about other topics such as Syria or North Korea, and telling the prime minister an earlier call he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin "was a pleasant call" but their call was "the most unpleasant call all day" and ridiculous.