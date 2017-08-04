Usain Bolt is set to run into retirement with a final 100m world title at the athletics championships in London.

Barring disaster in the first two rounds or an upset of major proportions in the final, Usain Bolt will run into the sunset on Saturday for the final individual title of his glittering sprint career.

Bolt has not lost an Olympic or world championship final on the track in a decade and, although he enters the 100 metres in London as only the seventh-fastest man of the year, he just has a habit of rising to the occasion.

"I am one of the few who can deal with the pressure," the Jamaican said in the build-up. "I am still the fastest without a doubt. If I show up at (a) championship, I am confident in my abilities."

Bolt boasts 11 world titles, eight Olympic gold medals and has also redefined the sprints with his world records of 9.58 seconds in the 100m and 19.19 in the 200m.

He last lost a big race at the 2007 worlds, beaten by American Tyson Gay in the 200m a year before his sensational breakthrough at the Beijing Olympics. The only hiccup since was a false-start disqualification in the 100m final at the 2011 worlds.

Time has taken its toll on the almost 31-year-old but, despite some nagging injuries and modest times in the run-up, he has delivered when it matters - be at at the 2013 and 2015 worlds, and last year's Olympics - while the opposition has just crumbled in his presence.

Gay is not in London and another challenger is out injured in the form of Canadian Andre de Grasse who had taken 100m bronze in 2015 and 2016.

That leaves two Americans as the main threat: veteran Justin Gatlin, who has five silvers behind Bolt at worlds and Olympics, and youngster Christian Coleman whose season-leading 9.82 seconds is 13 hundredths quicker than Bolt's best 2017 race.

"To be one of the guys in contention to win and to upset Bolt, that would be crazy," Coleman said on Thursday.

"I know from watching previous championships what the atmosphere is going to be like, from the fans to the Usain Bolt show. So, to just be a part of history is a great feeling. I've not got to think about the atmosphere and go and compete."

Bolt will intimidate rivals and thrill the fans with his sheer presence, antics and personality but, although he believes "it won't happen", he won't even be deterred by a defeat.

He has long achieved legendary status which makes his departure painful for everyone.

"I am sad that he his going. The guy has been a sensation - connected like no one else than Muhammad Ali," world athletics chief Sebastian Coe said on Thursday in reference to the boxer remembered as "The Greatest".

"He is the best sprinter of all time. But what we are going to miss is not just someone who has three (100 and 200m) Olympic titles in a row. The guy has a personality, he has a view, an opinion."

Bolt's opinion on his swan song - although he will also compete in the 4x100m relay in a week - is simple.

"It is 'go' time and I am ready to go," he said.