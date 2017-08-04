WA Premier Mark McGowan says the visit by the PM to the state was a disappointment. (AAP)

The WA premier says he is disappointed with the prime minister's visit to the state and hopes Malcolm Turnbull offers more on GST and infrastructure next time.

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan says he cannot put the prime minister in a "headlock" to get a better share of the GST revenue, but has vowed to maintain the political pressure.

WA receives the lowest share of GST revenue and the state government this week urged Canberra to intervene over new census figures downgrading WA's population it says could lead to another $1.9 billion drop in GST.

The premier said he was disappointed with Malcolm Turnbull's visit to WA this week and hoped the prime minister would have more to offer next time.

"I think if the prime minister knows what's good for himself he'll come back with major infrastructure and real action on GST," Mr McGowan told reporters on Friday.

"I can't get him in a headlock, I can't tackle him and hold him down until he gives us a better deal, but I can apply huge political pressure.

"I think that in some point and time will result in a breakthrough."

Mr Turnbull met with the premier on Wednesday and they had one public appearance together on Thursday.

He wrapped up his visit to the state - his first since February - in Broome on Friday and said he would return to WA "several times" this year.