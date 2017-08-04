Karrie Webb carded a three-over 75 in the opening round of the Women's British Open. (AAP)

Karrie Webb is yet to take her Scottish Open form into the Women's British Open, already 11 shots off the pace after round one at St Andrew's.

The American finished with three straight birdies to finish eight-under-par. She took until the par-4 fourth to record her first after bogeying the second but that was the last of her mistakes. The 27-year-old from Hawaii shot 30 on the back nine.

Wie, who has not won since the 2014 US Women's Open at Pinehurst No.2, has a one-shot lead over I K Kim who shot 65.

Webb, who finished tied for second at last week's Scottish Open, was unable to back up that form on day one at St Andrew's, carding a three-over 75 alongside compatriot Sarah Jane Smith.

The seven-time major winner had two bogeys in her first three holes and recorded two more in her round with the only highlight a birdie on the par-4 ninth.

Whitney Hillier is the best-placed Australian at one-under through 15 holes after a one-under 71, one shot clear of Stacey Peters (13th) and Minjee Lee (finished).

Webb wasn't alone among big names struggling. New Zealand's Lydia Ko is nine shots off the lead.

The world No.5 managed one early birdie, followed immediately by two bogeys and played to par for the rest of a one-over 73.