Webjet will resume trading on Friday after raising about $93 million from its institutional shareholders in the first stage of its capital raising.

The company says there has been a 98 per cent take-up rate for the first phase of its entitlement offer, at $10 per new share, with the retail element set to open on August 10.

Webjet, which will resume trading on Friday after a two-day trading halt, plans to raise about $164 million in total to support its acquisition of European travel business JacTravel Group.