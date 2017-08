The Turnbull government will shortly introduce new laws to give public servant whistleblowers greater confidence.

In November last year, the Turnbull government reached a deal with the Nick Xenophon Team to extend whistleblower protections to public servants.

An inquiry into the proposed laws, which have been scheduled for the spring sittings, has heard many public servants fear reprisal for disclosing possible wrongdoing despite existing laws.