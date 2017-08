Former All Blacks centre Alama Ieremia has resigned as Samoan rugby coach after the Pacific nation's disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign.

Former All Blacks centre Ieremia resigned after Samoa finished last in the three-nation Pacific Nations Cup competition which acted as the World Cup qualifying tournament in Oceania.

First-placed Fiji and second-placed Tonga have qualified automatically for the 2019 World Cup in Japan but Samoa have to rely on qualifying through a repechage against a second-tier European nation.

In a statement, Ieremia said he resigned "with heavy heart" but "the losses of this campaign have proven too costly for everyone.

"I feel I still have much to give this role ... but as head coach, I alone must take full responsibility for our results."