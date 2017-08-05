Usain Bolt's starts have long been the worst aspect of his race. (AAP)

Usain Bolt has stumbled out of the blocks before winning his 100m first-round heat at the world athletics championships.

Usain Bolt has slammed the starting blocks at the world athletics championships as the worst he's ever used.

The Jamaican made a stuttering start to his opening race at his major championships swansong, meaning he had to work harder than expected before reeling in the field to win in 10.07 seconds and advance to the semi-finals.

"That was very bad, I stumbled coming out of the blocks," the 30-year-old said.

"I'm not very fond of these blocks.

"I think these are the worst ones I've ever experienced.

"I have to get this start together because I can't keep doing this.

"It's shaky. When I did my warm-up it pushed back.

"It is just not what I am used to, not as sturdy or firm."

The 30-year-old Bolt has won every Olympic and world 100m and 200m since 2008, with the exception of the 100m at the 2011 Daegu world titles, when he false-started in the final.

Fellow Jamaican Julian Forte won the fastest of the six heats on Friday in 9.99.

American Justin Gatlin, the 2004 Olympic champion who has twice been banned for doping offences, was loudly booed by the capacity crowd before and after his heat which he won in 10.05.

The semi-finals and final will take place on Saturday.

Bolt is also scheduled to contest the 4x100m relay on the penultimate day of the championships which run until August 13.