The Western Bulldogs have moved into the AFL top eight, scraping past Brisbane by 14 points in their Gabba clash after an injury to captain Easton Wood.

After enjoying a 28-point lead at Saturday's first break, the Bulldogs were 11 points down at three-quarter time but battled back to win 14.19 (103) to 13.11 (89) in front of 16,148 fans at the Gabba.

Marcus Bontempelli, who was as culpable as anyone for kicking inaccuracy, booted two majors in the final term to help the Bulldogs to victory over the Lions.

Early on, it seemed like the Bulldogs would romp to a win as a tame Chris Fagan side slipped 6.6 (42) to 2.2 (14) behind.

Despite losing the clearance battle 45-30 and the inside-50 count 64-37, the Lions dominated the scoring in the middle quarters.

A big contributing factor to the Lions' 23 scoring shots from their meagre inside-50 total was the absence of the Bulldogs premiership captain Wood. He limped off the ground with a hamstring injury midway through the first quarter after a tackle from Jarrod Berry.

The Lions took the lead in the third quarter as Lewis Taylor came to the fore creating one goal for Tom Rockliff and then kicking one from 50 metres.

Daniel Rich's big boot from outside the 50, after a handball from Berry on the mark, gave the hosts an 11-point lead going into the final term, but it was to prove in vain.

With their season on the line, the defending champions rallied in the final quarter, with Jack Redpath and Liam Picken kicking their third goals of the game.