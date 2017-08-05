Father will coach against son in NRL for just the second time in Australian rugby league history. (AAP)

Father will coach against son in the NRL for just the second time in Australian rugby league history when Ivan faces off Nathan on Sunday.

Ivan Cleary has urged son Nathan not to rush in and sign a long-term deal with Penrith.

But he admits the final decision will be made by the Panthers halfback.

Nathan's future has been a hot topic in NRL circles this week in the countdown towards Sunday's clash between father and son when Wests Tigers meet Penrith on Sunday.

It will be just the second time it has happened, and the first since former Gold Coast Bob McCarthy went head-to-head with South Sydney son Darren in 1990.

Nathan still has two years remaining on his Penrith deal, however, Panthers boss Phil Gould this week revealed plans were underway to tie the 19-year-old down for another five years.

Ivan, who will be facing Penrith for the first time since being given the flick in 2015, conceded Nathan's rise wouldn't have occurred under his watch but liked the idea of coaching him.

"I've always said that it can only work if he is established and look he's still got two years there. I've got a lot to do here and a lot happens in two years," Ivan said on Saturday.

"I don't know the answer to (Nathan's future). At the end of the day it's more his decision than mine. I don't think he should be in a hurry to do anything.

"I'm his father, so we have a good relationship.

"But at the end of the day it'll be more around what he wants, he'll be more of a man by then. He'll do what's best for him."

Pressed on whether he'd like Nathan to be his halfback in the future, Ivan said: "I wouldn't mind, but I would never want to put him in a position where that affects him either."

The Cleary subplot takes a backseat to Penrith's quest for a top-eight spot, which is now within reach after St George Illawarra's shock loss to South Sydney on Friday.

But they'll have to do it without skipper Matt Moylan, who has been sidelined for another week with his hamstring injury.

The Tigers are unchanged from the side that toppled Gold Coast last week.

STATS THAT MATTER

* This match-up has been traditionally high scoring, averaging more than 46 total points per game in their 30 matches. The winning team has scored more than 30 points in each of the past four.

* On average the Panthers have the most tackles inside their opponents 20 (35.7 per game).

* After scoring his second try of the season last week, Chris Lawrence is now equal leading try scorer for Wests Tigers on 76, along with Benji Marshall.