Jason Day and Dustin Johnson will again be paired together in the PGA Championship next week. (AAP)

Australian world No.7 Jason Day will play the opening rounds of next week's US PGA Championship with world No.1 Dustin Johnson and Open winner Henrik Stenson.

On Friday, the PGA of America released the tee times of marquee groups for the first two rounds of the year's final major which kicks off Thursday.

Australian world No.7 Day, who broke through for his maiden major title the PGA Championship at Whistling Straits in 2015, will tee off in the first round alongside big-hitting Johnson and world No.8 Stenson at 10.35pm (AEST) on Thursday.

But all eyes will be on world No.2 Jordan Spieth, who after capturing last month's British Open has a chance to complete the career grand slam at North Carolina's Quail Hollow.

The 24-year-old Spieth be joined in the 10.25pm group with reigning Masters champion Sergio Garcia and June's US Open winner Brooks Koepka.

World No.4 Rory McIlroy, a two-time PGA Championship winner, is grouped with No.6 Jon Rahm and No.11 Rickie Fowler in the Friday 3.35am slot.

From 3.25am on Friday, Australian viewers can watch defending PGA champion Jimmy Walker play alongside 2013 winner Jason Dufner and five-time major champion Phil Mickelson.